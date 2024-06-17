Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Randy Vasquez set to oppose Cristopher Sanchez in Monday night’s Padres vs. Phillies pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 San Diego Padres (+146) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-174); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Mday, June 17, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Padres vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arraez collects two hits in loss to Mets

Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 with a double on Sunday against the Mets. Arraez was on point in this one. All five of his balls in play were hit at least 95 MPH and he continues to be an engine atop the Padres’ order. His batting average is up to .326 which is best in the National League among qualified players.

Bohm’s breakout season continues with big Sunday

Alec Bohm went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, and two runs batted in on Sunday against the Orioles. April Bohm is back. He had eight hits and five RBI this weekend in Baltimore without striking out as he continues in what’s been a true breakout season for the third basemen. His 57 RBI are second most in the National League, behind only Marcell Ozuna.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 23-4 SU in their last 27 games at home

Padres are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Phillies are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against San Diego

Padres are 0-7 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Padres vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Padres’ last seven road games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League East and is 4-1 in their last five contests played on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Phillies’ last 11 home contests, is 10-2 in their last 12 league games and is 5-2 in their last seven matchups with an opponent from the National League West.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5