Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Phillies series comes to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. With Matt Waldron set to oppose Ranger Suarez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today in Philly?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 San Diego Padres (+134) at 956 Philadelphia Phillies (-158); o/u 8.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Padres vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suarez blows save on Tuesday night

Robert Suárez blew a save on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits in 1/3 innings against the Phillies. Suárez was called on to protect a one-run lead, but he allowed three straight singles to Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Bryson Stott to tie the game. Nick Castellanos then hit a ground rule double to seal the win for the Phillies. It was just Suárez’s first blown save of the season, and he still carries a 1.21 ERA on the season. There’s nothing to be worried about here.

Castellanos collects four hits in comeback win

Nick Castellanos went 4-for-5 with a game-winning double in a 4-3 win over the Padres on Tuesday. Castellanos came to the plate in a tie game in the ninth inning and blooped in a 78 mph double just beyond a sliding Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field. It was a much-needed big game for the veteran, who was hitting .203 in 14 games in June and is now hitting just .219 overall on the season. Castellanos is making more contact and striking out less this season, but he’s making less authoritative contact and really struggling to hit anything other than fastballs with a .134 AVG and .208 wOBA against off-speed pitches. He’ll continue to play regularly and hit in the middle of the Phillies’ lineup, but there aren’t many signs of a full-on bounceback here.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against San Diego

Phillies are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games at home

Padres are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Philadelphia

Padres are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Padres vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are now 41-16 in their last 57 games overall, are 25-4 in their last 29 matchups at Citizens Bank Park and are 26-8 in their last 34 league contests. On the other side, the Padres have dropped five straight games overall, are 4-17 in their last 21 matchups with the Phillies and are just 2-9 in their last 11 contests at Citizens Bank Park.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -158