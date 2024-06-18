Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Phillies series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Citizens Bank Park. After the Phillies whooped the Padres last night in the series opener, what’s the smart bet for Game 2 tonight in Philly?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 San Diego Padres (+126) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-148); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Padres vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Phillies hammer Vasquez

Randy Vásquez was lit up for six runs over 4 1/3 innings on Monday in a loss to the Phillies. Vásquez was tagged for an astounding 12 hits, including a pair of homers, and was saddled with his fourth loss of the year. He struck out two and also issued a pair of walks. The 25-year-old righty is not a recommended fantasy option when he takes the ball on Saturday against the Brewers.

Schwarber goes yard twice in win

Kyle Schwarber launched a pair of two-run homers on Monday, leading the Phillies to a 9-2 blowout victory over the Padres. Schwarber went deep off Padres starter Randy Vásquez deep in the third inning before taking reliever Adrian Morejon out a couple frames later to record his third multi-homer performance of the season. It’s the second time in the last week that he’s accomplished the feat. The 31-year-old slugger is up to 16 round-trippers on the year and is on pace to eclipse the 40-homer plateau for the third straight campaign.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against San Diego

Padres are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Phillies are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games at home

Padres are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games against Philadelphia

Padres vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 40-16 in their last 56 games overall, are 24-4 in their last 28 home contests and are 25-8 in their last 33 games when facing a league opponent. On the other side, the Padres are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 5-17 in their last 22 games against the Phillies and are 3-8 in their last 11 road matchups with Philadelphia.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -148