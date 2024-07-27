Padres vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Dean Kremer (BAL)

The San Diego Padres are 56-50 straight up this year. San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 55-51 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 61-42 straight up this year. Baltimore is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 55-48 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 San Diego Padres (-105) at 974 Baltimore Orioles (-115); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: FS1

Padres vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 6-4 win over the Orioles on Friday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Profar went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Profar is having a fantastic year as he’s hitting .301 with 18 homers, 66 RBIs, and an OPS of .880 in 2024. In day games this season, Jurickson Profar is hitting .328 with an OPS of .908 across 137 at-bats. That makes him relevant for DFS purposes on Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg scored half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Padres on Friday. In that contest, Westburg went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season, the Mississippi State alum is hitting .267 with 17 homers, 54 RBIs, and an OPS of .805. Jordan Westburg is actually hitting better against righties (.279 average, .817 OPS) than against lefties (.228 average, .732 OPS) this season, putting him in play for DFS purposes against Padres righty Michael King on Saturday.

Padres vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The over is 55-39-9 in Baltimore’s games this season.

The over is 55-50-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

Baltimore is 24-17 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is 51-36 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Padres vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

Several numbers point to the Orioles bouncing back on Saturday after losing to the Padres on Friday. Baltimore is 26-21 straight up as a home favorite and 41-33 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Orioles are 55-39 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 30-23 straight up as the home team this year. Interestingly, Baltimore has alternated wins and losses in Dean Kremer’s last 5 starts. If the pattern holds, they’re due for a win here. I like the Orioles to get back on track and beat the Padres outright in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Padres vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -115