    Padres vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Padres vs. Orioles

    Randy Vasquez will oppose Albert Suarez in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Camden Yards. With the Orioles listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the smart play today from Baltimore?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 San Diego Padres (+127) at 926 Baltimore Orioles (-137); o/u 9.5

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

    Padres vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

    The Padres improved to 57-50 after defeating the Orioles 9-4 last night. Manny Machado had a big game going 3-5 with a home run. San Diego looks for the sweep in Baltimore and their eighth consecutive victory.

    Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

    The Orioles dropped to 61-43 after losing 9-4 last night. Cedric Mullins had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. Baltimore looks to snap a two-game skid on Sunday.

    Baltimore is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Orioles are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against the Padres.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Orioles.

    Padres vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Orioles. I know the Padres have won seven in a row, but Baltimore is still the better team and have the better starting pitcher on the mound. Vasquez has been shaky for San Diego this season, despite a nice outing last time. Baltimore avoids the sweep at home on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -137

