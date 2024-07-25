Padres vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Washington to face the Nationals in a matinee matchup at 12:05 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Nationals betting prediction.

Can the Padres cover the run line as road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Patrick Corbin (WAS)

The San Diego Padres are 54-50 straight up this year. San Diego is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 53-51 ATS this season.

The Washington Nationals are 47-55 straight up this year. Washington is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 56-46 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Nationals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 San Diego Padres (-180) at 952 Washington Nationals (+150); o/u 8.5

12:05 PM ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Padres vs. Nationals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka had a big day at the dish in his team’s 12-3 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. In that contest, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. In 145 plate appearances this season, Higashioka is batting .226 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, and an OPS of .809. Over the past 30 days, Higashioka is batting .275 with an OPS of .935. He could be a nice cheaper option in DFS if he draws another start behind the plate on Thursday.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals first baseman Juan Yepez drove in two-thirds of his club’s runs in their 12-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday. In that game, the former Cardinal went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Yepez is hitting .368 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.043 across 63 plate appearances. He’s batting an even .400 during day games this year, making Juan Yepez an interesting option in DFS for his club’s matinee showdown with San Diego on Thursday.

Padres vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 8-9 ATS as a road favorite this season.

The over is 54-49-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

Washington is 20-16 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Washington is 33-21 ATS after a loss this season.

Padres vs. Nationals Betting Prediction

Washington will start lefthander Patrick Corbin for this contest. The southpaw from Clay, New York is having a tough year. He’s 2-9 with an ERA of 5.35 and a WHIP of 1.49. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Corbin’s ERA has slowly gotten better each month. In April Corbin posted an ERA of 6.59, in May his ERA was 4.93, in June his ERA was 4.71. In 3 July starts, Patrick Corbin’s ERA is a respectable 4.50.

Corbin’s last time out he pitched well, going 6 strong innings and permitting 1 earned run on 3 hits and no walks. He struck out 6 in that contest, which was an 8-5 win over the Reds. When you add in the fact that opposing batters are hitting .259 against Patrick Corbin at home and .326 against him on the road this year, his matinee start at Nationals Park looks like a good spot for him to have a solid outing. Because of that, I’m taking Washington +1.5 on the run line at -105 odds on Thursday.

Padres vs. Nationals MLB Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON NATIONALS +1.5 (-105)