Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Mets series begins on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. With Matt Waldron opposing Sean Manaea pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 San Diego Padres (-112) at 906 New York Mets (-104); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Padres vs. Mets: Public Bettors backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Merrill blasts two home runs

Jackson Merrill blasted two solo homers, including a game-winning blast in the ninth inning, powering the Padres to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Athletics. Merrill took Athletics fire-balling closer Mason Miller deep into the right-field corner for his fifth round-tripper of the season to send the Friars faithful home in walk-off fashion. The 21-year-old rookie center fielder also took Oakland starter Hogan Harris deep in the fifth inning as part of his first career multi-homer performance. He’s caught fire over the last few weeks, batting .294 (30-for-105) with three homers and five steals over his past 30 games.

Martinez slugs game-winning home run

J.D. Martinez slugged a game-winning two-run homer on Thursday, lifting the Mets to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Marlins. Martinez’s walk-off shot came against Marlins stopper Tanner Scott in the bottom of the ninth inning and was his sixth round-tripper of the year. It was also somehow his first career walk-off homer in 14 seasons in the big leagues since 2011. He’s now hitting .271 with 21 RBI in 41 games for the Mets this year.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games played on a Friday when at home

Padres are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

Padres are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Mets are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Padres vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 5-1 in their last six games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League East and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing as a favorite. On the other side, the Mets are 4-10 in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League West and are 1-5 in their last six games played on a Friday.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -112