Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in New York to face the Mets at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets cover the run line as home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SDP) vs. Tylor Megill (NYM)

The San Diego Padres are 37-37 straight up this year. San Diego is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 36-38 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 32-37 straight up this year. New York is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 33-36 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 San Diego Padres (-120) at 906 New York Mets (-100); o/u 7.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Padres vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill provided his team’s only offense in their 5-1 loss to the Mets on Saturday. In the 5th inning of that game, Merrill socked a 411-foot solo home run to center field as part of a 1 for 3 day at the plate. Merrill is hitting .281 with 7 homers, 28 RBIs, and a .727 OPS this season. He’ll have the platoon edge over Mets right-hander Tylor Megill on Sunday, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez continued his torrid hitting over the past two weeks with a monster offensive showing on Saturday. In his team’s 5-1 win over the Padres, Martinez went 3 for 3 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and 2 walks. Over the past 15 days, J.D. Martinez is slashing .305/.406/.661 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and 8 walks. Martinez is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, which should put him on your radar when filling out your DFS lineups on Sunday.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 17-19 ATS after a loss this season.

San Diego is 17-27 ATS as a favorite this season.

New York is 20-17 ATS as an underdog this season.

New York is 31-26 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Padres vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets are playing well at Citi Field right now. New York has won 4 straight home games and has been victorious in 5 of their last 7 games at home during their current homestand. New York will send big right-hander Tylor Megill to the mound to face the Padres on Sunday. His numbers this season have been solid as he’s 1-3 with a 3.51 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.9, and a career-high K/9 of 11.2. Megill has been much better at home this season (2.30 ERA) than on the road (5.40 ERA). He’s also pitched much better during day games (0.82 ERA) than he has in night games (5.52 ERA). Sunday’s contest is a day game at home, so Megill should be in a good spot to pitch well. The Mets are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games and the money line does look appealing, but I’ll take New York +1.5 on the run line at -164 odds on Sunday.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS +1.5 (-164)