Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in New York to face the Mets at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Adam Mazur (SDP) vs. Jose Quintana (NYM)

The San Diego Padres are 37-36 straight up this year. San Diego is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 36-37 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 31-37 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 32-36 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 San Diego Padres (-100) at 956 New York Mets (-120); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Padres vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill drove in the team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Mets on Friday night. In that contest, the 21-year-old from Baltimore slugged a 397-foot solo home run to center in the 5th inning. The big fly was part of a 1 for 3 day at the dish for Merrill who was hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup. Through 247 plate appearances this season, Merrill is slashing .280/.314/.401 with 6 homers, 27 RBIs, and 9 steals. He could be worth a look if the price is right in DFS on Saturday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez provided all of the offense for New York in their 2-1 win over the Padres on Friday. In that contest, the Miami native went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Martinez has been heating up of late. In the past 15 days, J.D. Martinez is slashing .271/.364/.542 with 2 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 10 RBIs, 9 runs scored, and 5 walks. Martinez has always been a streaky hitter, and his current heater makes him worthy of consideration in most DFS formats this weekend.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 18-15 straight up as the road team this season.

San Diego is 19-16 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 16-22 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 14-16 straight up after a win this season.

Padres vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Padres have been playing good baseball of late. Even with their loss on Friday, San Diego is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games. In that stretch, the Padres have scored 5 runs or more 5 times. They’ll be facing Mets veteran lefty Jose Quintana on Saturday. Despite being a southpaw, left-handed batters are hitting .259 with an OPS of .830 against Quintana this season. That could be good news for Padres lefthanded batters like Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Luis Arraez. The Mets may have won 7 of their last 9 games, but 5 of those wins came against the Nationals and Marlins. I think San Diego will pose a different type of challenge for New York on Saturday afternoon. I like the Padres on the money line in Queens in Game 2 of this 3-game series.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -100