    Padres vs. Guardians Prediction: Will Cleveland win Opener?

    Padres vs. Guardians

    Will Cleveland win its series opener against San Diego on Friday night? Or with Matt Waldron set to oppose Tanner Bibee in the pitching matchup, is there a better bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Guardians contests at 7:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    975 San Diego Padres (+116) at 976 Cleveland Guardians (-134); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Padres vs. Guardians: Bettors Love Cleveland in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    MRI shows Tatis Jr. making progress

    Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports Fernando Tatis Jr. (femur) underwent an MRI that “showed the progress in healing the Padres had hoped for.” It’s an extremely important checkpoint that clears Tatis to “continue to incrementally increase his baseball activity.” He’s resumed playing catch and swinging a bat already, so he could move to facing live pitching soon, and then progress to a rehab assignment shortly after that. While that means he still may be weeks away from returning, it’s good to see that he’s making some progress entering the second half

    Bibee to start Friday for Guardians

    Tanner Bibee will start Friday’s second-half opener against the Padres. It’ll be Gavin Williams and Ben Lively taking the ball this weekend for the remainder of the three-game second-half opening home series against the Padres. Bibee got hit hard in his final two outings prior to the Midsummer Classic, but has emerged as a borderline elite strikeout source over the last few weeks. The uptick in whiffs could lead to a monster second half.

    Padres are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

    Guardians are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Padres are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 19-5 in their last 24 home games, are 5-2 in their last seven interleague matchups and are 11-3 in their last 14 home contests when playing at home on a Friday. On the other side, the Padres are just 1-6 in their last seven games overall.

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -134

