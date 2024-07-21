Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Padres vs. Guardians

    Michael King will oppose Ben Lively in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Progressive Field. With the Guardians listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play today from Cleveland?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 San Diego Padres (+100) at 978 Cleveland Guardians (-110); o/u 8

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland

    Padres vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

    The Padres improved to 51-50 after winning 7-0 yesterday. Dylan Cease was excellent throwing 7 innings of 1 hit baseball and 10 strikeouts. San Diego will look to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

    The Guardians dropped to 59-38 after losing to the the Padres last night. Tyler Freeman recorded the Guardians only hit of the ball game. Cleveland looks to find better success at the plate on Sunday.

    Cleveland is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Guardians are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Cleveland.

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Michael King has been great for the Padres so far this season with a 3.41 ERA and a WHIP at 1.23. On the other side is Ben Lively who holds a 3.58 ERA and WHIP of 1.17. I don’t expect to see many runs with either one these guys on the mound. Under is the play in the first five innings.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5

