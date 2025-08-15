Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will San Diego win 6 straight?

The San Diego Padres head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (SD) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The San Diego Padres are 69-52 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 68-53 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 68-53 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 52-69 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 San Diego Padres (+118) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-138); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, August 15, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres left fielder Ramon Laureano reached base 4 times in his team’s 11-1 win over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the former Baltimore Oriole went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 3 runs scored. For the season, Laureano is hitting .296 with 17 homers, 56 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .901 across 304 at-bats. Ramon Laureano is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.000 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith drove in 60% of his club’s runs in their 6-5 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the 3-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. Smith is hitting .312 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .940 in 311 at-bats this year. The Louisville, KY, native is batting .338 with an OPS of 1.019 in home games this season. That fact makes Will Smith worth a look in DFS for Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games against Los Angeles.

San Diego is 31-32 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 38-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 19-7 straight up in division games this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Padres come into this contest on a 5-game winning streak, while the Dodgers have dropped 4 straight games ahead of Friday’s NL West showdown. I like the Dodgers to snap their losing skid and hand the Padres their first defeat since Friday, August, 8th.

A few numbers will make the case for L.A. on Friday. The Dodgers are 45-34 straight up in National League games and 62-44 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Los Angeles is 11-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 64-49 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 36-24 straight up as a home favorite and 9-5 straight up in starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s starts this season. The pick is Los Angeles -138 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -138