Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will Los Angeles win the series?

The San Diego Padres remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

The San Diego Padres are 69-53 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 69-53 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 69-53 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 52-70 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Diego Padres (+110) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-132); o/u 7.5

9:10 PM ET, Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill recorded half of his team’s hits in their 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. In that game, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a double. For the season, Merrill is hitting .265 with 9 homers, 51 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .742 across 343 at-bats. Jackson Merrill is batting .293 with an OPS of .862 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez logged his team’s only extra-base hit in their 3-2 win over the Padres on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Hernandez is hitting .254 with 19 homers, 72 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .754 across 378 at-bats this year. The 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .276 with an OPS of .792 in night games this season. That fact makes Teoscar Hernandez worthy of DFS consideration for Saturday night’s slate of games.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

San Diego is 31-33 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 38-30 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 39-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like L.A. in this game. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. The Dodgers are 37-24 straight up as a home favorite and 63-44 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Los Angeles is 55-46 straight up when playing on no rest and 65-49 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 46-34 straight up in National League games and an MLB-best 20-7 straight up in division games this season. The pick is Los Angeles -132 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -132