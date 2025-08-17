Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Padres fend off a sweep?

The San Diego Padres remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The San Diego Padres are 69-54 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 69-54 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 70-53 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 53-70 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 San Diego Padres (+130) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-156); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-0 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with a double, a single, and a walk. For the season, Tatis is hitting .267 with 17 homers, 49 RBIs, 24 steals, and an OPS of .807 across 457 at-bats. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .423 with an OPS of 1.083 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 6-0 win over the Padres on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 10th overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Conforto is hitting .193 with 9 homers, 27 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .633 in 327 at-bats this year. The 2017 All-Star is batting .278 with an OPS of 1.017 in 18 career at-bats against Padres starter Yu Darvish. That means you can consider Michael Conforto for your DFS lineups on Sunday.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Diego is 31-22 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 61-59-3 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The under is 68-51-4 in San Diego’s games this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like San Diego here. A slew of relevant stats will illustrate why. The Padres are 19-15 straight up in division games and 53-34 straight up in National League games this year. What’s more, San Diego is 29-28 straight up as an underdog and 59-44 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Padres are 64-53 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 4-3 straight up in starting pitcher Yu Darvish’s starts this season. The pick is San Diego +130 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +130