Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will St. Louis earn split?

Will St. Louis earn a series split with San Diego when the Padres vs. Cardinals series wraps up at 2:15 p.m. ET? Michael King will oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (-110) at St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 7.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Padres vs. Cardinals: Bettors Backing San Diego in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arraez collects four hits, two doubles

Luis Arraez went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored on Wednesday against the Cardinals. This was a vintage Arraez game with four five balls in play, one traveling more than 220 feet, none being hit harder than 100 MPH, and four hits to show for it. He hasn’t done much besides provide fantastic batting average this season and continues to be one of the most fascinating players in fantasy baseball.

Could Cardinals place Pham on waivers?

The Cardinals aren’t currently planning on placing Tommy Pham on outright waivers, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo. The Cardinals are pretty much in the same boat as the Giants, who just placed three veterans on waivers, but they’re not giving up just yet. Maybe a loss today would change their minds. Pham will make only about $300,000 over the rest of the season, so even though he hasn’t been great of late, he’d likely be claimed if waived.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games on the road

San Diego is 17-7 SU in its last 24 games

St. Louis is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games when playing at home against San Diego

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’s last 11 games

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Cardinals burned me last night but we collected on the Padres in the first two games of this series. While Gray is supposed to be St. Louis’ ace, he’s also 1-4 with a 5.10 ERA over his last five starts. In those five outings, he allowed a whopping eight home runs. While he continues to rack up plenty of strikeouts, Gray is still surrendering too many gopher balls and I expect that trend to continue today.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -110