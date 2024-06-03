Padres vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Angels interleague series begins on Monday night, as Matt Waldron opposes Tyler Anderson in the pitching matchup. With the Halos listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best play on the board tonight in L.A.?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 San Diego Padres (-132) at 966 Los Angeles Angels (+112); o/u 8.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Angels: Bettors Love San Diego on Monday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tatis gives Padres brief lead in loss

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a loss to the Royals on Sunday. Tatis Jr. gave the Padres a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning with a run-scoring single that should have been enough to close this one out. It was his 31st RBI of the season and while the 25-year-old hasn’t truly exploded at any point this year, he could easily finish the season with 30 home runs and 20 steals, which is impressive work. If he can keep his batting average around .270, he should still put up fringe first-round value even though he hasn’t stood out as an elite fantasy player at any stretch this season.

Neto drives in Angels’ lone run in loss

Zach Neto went 1-for-4 and drove in the Angels’ lone run on Sunday afternoon in a losing effort against the Mariners. Neto prevented the Angels from being shut out in this one with an RBI single that plated Kevin Pillar in the ninth inning. That would be his only hit on the day. On the season, the 23-year-old shortstop is now hitting .250/.300/.403 to go along with six long balls, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases.

Padres vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Angels’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Angels’ last 8 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Padres vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres have won five out of their last seven games overall, are 28-12 in their last 40 road games and are 11-4 in their last 15 meetings with an American League West opponent. On the other side, the Angels are just 12-29 in their last 41 games, are 2-5 in their last seven games versus San Diego and are 5-19 in their last 24 home games.

Padres vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -132