Padres vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Dylan Cease will oppose Jose Soriano in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Angel Stadium. With the Padres listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 San Diego Padres (-155) at 980 Los Angeles Angels (+140); o/u 7.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Padres vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres dropped to 32-32 after losing to the Angels 4-2 last night. Manny Machado had a nice game despite the loss, going 3-4 at the plate. San Diego looks to snap a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

Los Angeles defeated San Diego last night. The Angels now sit at 23-38 for the year. Zach Neto hit the go-ahead double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Los Angeles goes for the sweep of the Padres.

Padres vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Angels are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Angels.

Padres vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Padres. I don’t see San Diego getting swept with Cease on the mound tonight. The Padres’ offense has not been able to get a timely hit this series, but if they can find a way to score 3 or 4 runs tonight, they should be okay. San Diego finds a way to salvage the final game of this series.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Padres -155