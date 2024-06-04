Close Menu
    Padres vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Padres vs. Angels

    The Padres vs. Angels series continues from L.A. on Tuesday night when Adam Mazur opposes Patrick Sandoval in the pitching matchup. With the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Angel Stadium at 9:38 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 San Diego Padres (-104) at 930 Los Angeles Angels (-112); o/u 8.5

    9:38 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

    Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Padres vs. Angels: Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arraez day-to-day with shoulder injury

    Luis Arraez, day-to-day with a shoulder injury, was quite obviously not available as a pinch-hitter Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Angels. Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated before the game that Arraez might be available off the bench tonight but then held him out while using David Peralta and Tyler Wade as pinch-hitters in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively. It could be a sign that the Padres are downplaying their concern with Arraez’s shoulder after he was injured Sunday. We’ll check back in on Tuesday.

    Guillorme comes off bench with big sac fly

    Luis Guillorme came off the bench to deliver a go-ahead sac fly in the bottom of the eighth as the Angels edged the Padres 2-1 on Monday. For some reason, the Angels bypassed the squeeze opportunity with Guillorme up, a man on third and one out in the eighth. Guillorme instead delivered a ball deep enough into center field to plate Jo Adell from third. It was his second RBI in 15 games with the Angels.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Angels’ last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Angels’ last 14 games played in June

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Angels’ last 11 games played on a Tuesday

    Padres vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. Despite dropping last night’s game, the Padres are still 4-1 in their last five games versus the Angels. On the other side, the Angels are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 5-16 in their last 21 home games and are 5-17 in their last 22 games when facing an opponent from the National League West.

    Padres vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -104

