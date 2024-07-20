Orioles vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) vs. Max Scherzer (TEX)

The Baltimore Orioles are 59-38 straight up this year. Baltimore is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 53-44 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 46-51 straight up this year. Texas is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 45-52 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

919 Baltimore Orioles (-115) at 920 Texas Rangers (-105); o/u 7.5

7:05 PM ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Orioles vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles left fielder Colton Cowser was one of 3 Baltimore players to go yard in their 9-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Cowser went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. In 295 plate appearances this year, the Houston native is slashing .219/.305/.427 with 13 homers and 26 RBIs. Cowser’s .746 OPS against righties this year could make him a cost-effective option in DFS on Saturday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe drove in his club’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Orioles on Friday night. In that game, the 6’4” left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Lowe is hitting .262 with 7 homers, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .728 across 306 plate appearances. Nathaniel Lowe has an on-base percentage of .400 in 3 career at-bats against Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez. That fact means the Texas first baseman might be a nice cheaper option in DFS on Saturday.

Orioles vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 35-23 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is an MLB-best 29-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Texas is 24-26 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 33-35 straight up in non-division games this season.

Orioles vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Baltimore has been one of the best teams in baseball so far in 2024. The Orioles have the second-best straight-up record in the American League at 59-38. Baltimore also has the best record in league games this year, as the O’s are 47-24 straight up against American League opponents this season. What’s more, Baltimore is 46-31 straight up as a favorite and 49-33 straight up when playing on no rest this year. On top of that, Baltimore has had recent success against Texas. The Orioles are 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against the Rangers. Baltimore has outscored Texas by a combined score of 30-20 in those contests. I like the Orioles to keep it rolling against the Rangers with an outright win in Arlington on Saturday night.

Orioles vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -115