Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the third game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Zach Eflin (BAL) vs. Joey Cantillo (CLE)

The Baltimore Orioles are 65-46 straight up this year. Baltimore is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 59-52 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 67-42 straight up this year. Cleveland is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 56-53 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Baltimore Orioles (-132) at 922 Cleveland Guardians (+110); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 3, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday recorded half of his team’s hits in their 8-4 loss to the Guardians on Friday night. In that contest, the 20-year-old rookie went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. In 48 plate appearances this season, Holliday is batting .114 with 1 homer, 6 RBIs, and a .369 OPS. The son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday did hit .247 with an OPS of .836 in 73 at-bats against left-handed pitching in the minor leagues this season. That means Jackson Holliday is worth considering in most DFS formats against Guardians lefty Joey Cantillo on Friday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 8-4 win over the Orioles on Friday night. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the big left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Naylor is batting .250 with 23 home runs, 77 RBIs, and an OPS of .814 across 422 plate appearances. The Mississauga, Ontario native is hitting .455 with an OPS of 1.266 over the past 7 days, making Josh Naylor worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 26-19 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is 31-21 straight up as the road team this season.

The over is 62-40-9 in Baltimore’s games this season.

Cleveland is 33-39 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Orioles vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Baltimore will have the pitching edge in this game. It’s likely why they are favored over the Guardians, who have the best home record in baseball. The Orioles will send former Rays right-handed starter Zach Eflin to the hill on Saturday. Eflin was acquired via trade from the Rays last month. He made a good first impression on his new team, tossing a quality start in his first start with the O’s, which culminated in an 11-5 Baltimore win over Toronto on July 29th.

Cleveland will start rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo in this contest. His first career start came against the Phillies on July 28th, and it didn’t go well. Cantillo got touched up for 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks over just 3.1 innings in a game that the Guardians would eventually win. I think it’s a big ask for Cantillo to try to tame one of the best lineups in baseball in his second career start. I’m taking the Orioles on the money line in this one.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -132