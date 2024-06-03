Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals clash in Toronto for Monday night’s Orioles vs. Blue Jays matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET. With Grayson Rodriguez opposing Kevin Gausman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight at Rogers Centre?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Baltimore Orioles (-112) at 960 Toronto Blue Jays (-104); o/u 7.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Henderson has big game vs. Rays on Sunday

Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-3 with a homer and two walks Sunday versus the Rays. The homer, his 19th of the season, led off the bottom of the first. Henderson’s batting average has slipped in recent weeks — he came in at .221 in May after hitting .291 in April — but he’s still crushing it in terms of homers and walks.

Schneider has double, scores run vs. Bucs

Davis Schneider went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored, and RBI on Sunday against the Pirates. Schneider came around to score on Daniel Vogelbach’s go-ahead, two-run double and seems to be in the middle of most Blue Jays rallies at this point. Their lineup has found more life since anointing him their permanent lead-off hitter and it would be shocking to see him out of that role any time soon.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 11 games against Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 11 games played in June

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games played on a Monday

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 8-2 in their last 10 games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 road games and are 26-9 in their last 35 games when facing a division rival. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 4-11 in their last 15 games versus Baltimore and have dropped seven out of their last eight home games versus Baltimore as well.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -112