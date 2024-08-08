Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Dean Kremer will oppose Kevin Gausman in Thursday’s pitching matchup at the Rogers Centre. With the Orioles listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Toronto?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Baltimore Orioles (-110) at 956 Toronto Blue Jays (+100); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

The Orioles improved to 68-47 on the season after Wednesday’s 7-3 victory. Anthony Santander had a big game going 2-5 with a pair of home runs. Baltimore looks for the series victory on Thursday night.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

The Blue Jays dropped to 52-62 for the year after Wednesday’s loss. Leo Jimenez had a nice game despite the loss, going 3-4 at the plate. Toronto looks to get back in the win column.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Orioles are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Orioles. Baltimore is the much better team and Kremer and Gausman have similar numbers this year. I don’t have any trust in Toronto as this point in the season and Baltimore has consistently found ways to win games. Baltimore takes the series finale.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -110