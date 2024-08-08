Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Blue Jays

    Dean Kremer will oppose Kevin Gausman in Thursday’s pitching matchup at the Rogers Centre. With the Orioles listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Toronto?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Baltimore Orioles (-110) at 956 Toronto Blue Jays (+100); o/u 9

    7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

    The Orioles improved to 68-47 on the season after Wednesday’s 7-3 victory. Anthony Santander had a big game going 2-5 with a pair of home runs. Baltimore looks for the series victory on Thursday night.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays dropped to 52-62 for the year after Wednesday’s loss. Leo Jimenez had a nice game despite the loss, going 3-4 at the plate. Toronto looks to get back in the win column.

    Toronto is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Orioles are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.  

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Orioles. Baltimore is the much better team and Kremer and Gausman have similar numbers this year. I don’t have any trust in Toronto as this point in the season and Baltimore has consistently found ways to win games. Baltimore takes the series finale.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -110

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com