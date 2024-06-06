Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Blue Jays series will wrap up from Toronto on Thursday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET. With the Blue Jays listed as home moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Rogers Centre?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Baltimore Orioles (+100) at 912 Toronto Blue Jays (-118); o/u 8.5

1:07 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mullins hitless in three at bats Wednesday

Making his first start in three days, Cedric Mullins went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against the Blue Jays. That sounds bad, but it was actually a really encouraging night for Mullins. Aside from his strikeout, his two at-bats produced liners up the middle at 103 and 97 mph. Unfortunately, those balls were hit right at the shortstop and center fielder, respectively, but in the grand scheme of things, that doesn’t matter much. Alas, Mullins will probably head back to the bench Thursday with the Orioles facing a left-hander for the first time in 10 games.

IKF collects two hits in Blue Jays’ win

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-winner, as the Blue Jays edged the Orioles 3-2 on Wednesday. The game-winner was a fly to deep right that would have normally been caught but dropped because the fielder was playing shallow in the hopes of cutting down the runner from third base. The other RBI came on an infield single in the second. That’s just what Kiner-Falefa does, though, and his contributions have been a little more valuable this year with power numbers down across the league. As sad as it is to write, his current .704 OPS is a tad better than the league OPS on the whole.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 14 games against Toronto

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 14 games played in June

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, are 17-7 in their last 24 road games and are 28-10 in their last 38 league games. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 5-13 in their last 18 games against the Orioles despite beating their division rivals last night. They’re also 2-9 in their last 11 meetings with Baltimore at Rogers Centre and are 2-5 in their last seven games against a divisional foe.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +100