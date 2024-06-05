Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Orioles vs. Blue Jays

    American League East rivals clash again in Toronto, ON in Wednesday night’s Orioles vs. Blue Jays matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET. With Albert Suarez set to oppose Jose Berrios in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet from Rogers Centre tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Baltimore Orioles (+108) at 966 Toronto Blue Jays (-126); o/u 8

    7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mountcastle slugs two home runs in win

    Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays. Mountcastle forced a 12-pitch at-bat against Trevor Richards in the first inning before striking out and turned his second at-bat into a three-run bomb off Bowden Francis to put the Orioles up 4-0. He would homer again in the fifth, sending a two-run shot into the stands to push the lead to 7-0. Mountcastle has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and will have another chance to assert his dominance over the Jays on Wednesday.

    Springer hits solo home run in loss

    George Springer went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles. The Blue Jays continue to struggle at the plate, with Springer’s home run, his fifth of the season, serving as their only run on the day. Springer is batting just .213 on the season but is 10-for-26 in his last eight games, with two homers and four RBI over that span.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games played in June

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Toronto’s last 22 games played on a Wednesday

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 14-5 in their last 19 road games and are 11-2 in their last 13 league contests. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 4-13 in their last 17 meetings versus the Orioles, are 2-9 in their last 11 games against Baltimore at Rogers Centre and are 1-5 in their last six games against an American League East rival.

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +108

