    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Orioles vs. Blue Jays

    The Orioles vs. Blue Jays series continues on Tuesday night when Toronto hosts Baltimore at 7:07 p.m. ET. With the Orioles listed as sizable moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Rogers Centre?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    915 Baltimore Orioles (-168) at 916 Toronto Blue Jays (+142); o/u 8.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Love Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hays’ two hits home runs in O’s win

    Austin Hays went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI against the Blue Jays on Monday. Hays had at least 500 plate appearances in each of the last three years, but now he’s a bench player for the Orioles. The home runs were his first two of the season. Hays has appeared in 33 games and has just 90 plate appearances on the season with a .205 average. Unless something major changes, he’ll continue to serve in a bench role for Baltimore.

    Guerrero Jr. collects two hits, including HR in loss

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Orioles on Monday. The home run was Guerrero Jr.’s sixth of the season. He was back at first base after playing third base on Sunday. It would boost his fantasy value to add third base eligibility, but he’ll need a few more appearances at the hot corner for that. Guerrero Jr.’s average is up to .295 with an .808 OPS on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 12 games against Toronto

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 12 games played in June

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games when playing as the underdog

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 16-6 in their last 22 road games and are 10-2 in their last 12 games when facing an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 4-12 in their last 16 meetings with the Orioles, are 4-11 in their last 15 home games against Baltimore and are 2-5 in their last seven divisional matchups.

    Orioles vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -168

