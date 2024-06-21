Orioles vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Grayson Rodriguez set to oppose Jake Bloss in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Orioles vs. Astros matchup? First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Baltimore Orioles (-164) at 966 Houston Astros (+138); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Orioles vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Baltimore in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Henderson collects three hits

Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored, and an RBI against the Yankees on Thursday. Henderson has a hit in 13 consecutive games. He’s 19-for-56 (.339) with 15 runs scored and eight RBI in that time. On the season, Henderson is up to .279 with a .965 OPS, 22 home runs and 50 RBI.

Bregman has three singles in win over White Sox

Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 in a win over the White Sox on Thursday. All three hits for Bregman were singles. He also scored a run, and continues to look considerably better at the plate in the month of June. The 30-year-old entered the month with a .662 OPS, but he’s hit .322/.394/.492 since. That’ll play.

Orioles vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Houston’s last 24 games

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Baltimore’s last 23 games when playing on the road against Houston

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 10 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Houston’s last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 20-7 in their last 27 games overall, are 23-9 in their last 32 road matchups and are 17-5 in their last 22 league contests. On the other side, the Astros are just 3-8 in their last 11 home games when facing Baltimore, are 4-12 in their last 16 meetings with an opponent from the American League East and are 4-10 in their last 14 home games played on a Friday.

Orioles vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -164