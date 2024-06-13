Nationals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Nationals vs. Tigers series concludes at 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. Will the Nationals complete their sweep of the Tigers or will Detroit salvage one game in this series?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Washington Nationals (+134) at 964 Detroit Tigers (-158); o/u 8.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Nationals vs. Tigers: Bettors Love Tigers in Series Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Abrams has monster night vs. Tigers

CJ Abrams homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs on Wednesday, propelling the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Tigers in Motown. Abrams got the Nationals on the board with a game-tying 404-foot (104.3 mph EV) solo shot off of Reese Olson in the third inning. He then smacked an RBI double and scored on a run-scoring single off the bat of Jesse Winker during a three-run uprising in the fifth inning. With his two-hit attack, the dynamic 23-year-old shortstop is now slashing .248/.296/.472 with 11 homers, 34 RBI and 10 stolen bases on the season.

Vierling clubs solo home run

Matt Vierling clubbed a solo home run on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to power the Tigers to victory over the Nationals. Vierling connected on a 363-foot (94.6 mph EV) solo shot to lead off the home half of the first inning for the Tigers. He finished the night 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts and is now hitting .268/.309/.468 with eight long balls and 27 RBI on the season.

Nationals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 14 games played in June

Nationals are 13-47 SU in their last 60 games played on a Thursday

Nationals vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Washington. The Nationals have won five straight games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Tigers and are 5-2 in their last seven road contests. On the other side, the Tigers are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-5 in their last six home matchups and are 1-4 in their last five games when playing at home versus Washington.

Nationals vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: WASHINGTON NATIONALS +134