Nationals vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Mackenzie Gore will oppose Adam Mazur in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Petco Park. With the Padres listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart play today from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Washington Nationals (-108) at 956 San Diego Padres (-112); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego

Nationals vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Nationals DFS SPIN

The Nationals dropped to 38-40 after losing to the Padres 7-6 in extra innings last night. Joey Meneses had a big night, despite the loss going 3-5 at the plate with 3 RBI’s. Washington looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres improved to 42-41 after a four-run 10th inning to defeat the Nationals on Monday night. Jackson Profar hit a game-winning double with two outs in the 10th. Adam Mazur will be on the mound for San Diego on Tuesday.

Nationals vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Padres are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Washington.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Nationals vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Washington in the first five innings. I expect MacKenzie Gore to come out with an extra gear against his old club. Gore has outstanding stuff and without Tatis in the lineup for San Diego the Padres lineup looks a lot different. On the mound for San Diego will be Adam Mazur who has really struggled thus far in his limited time in the majors. Let’s not worry about the bullpens here after an extra innings contest last night and cash with the Nationals in the first half of this contest.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Washington F5 -125

