Nationals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Washington Nationals remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network and ESPN+. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Nationals vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (WAS) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The Washington Nationals are 49-58 straight up this year. Washington is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 60-47 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 56-51 straight up this year. Arizona is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 54-53 ATS this season.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Washington Nationals (+150) at 906 Arizona Diamondbacks (-179); o/u 9.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: MLB Network/ESPN+

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals right fielder Alex Call reached base 4 times in his club’s 9-8 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday night. In that contest, the Burnsville, MN native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and 2 walks. Call is batting .368 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.117 across 26 plate appearances this year. Alex Call is batting .400 in away games this season, which gives him some DFS value on the road in Arizona on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-8 comeback win over the Nationals on Monday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Marte went 3 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. The switch hitter from the Dominican Republic is having a fantastic season as he’s batting .299 with 24 homers, 71 RBIs, and a .911 OPS across 451 plate appearances in 2024. Ketel Marte is hitting .352 with an OPS of 1.116 against left-handed pitching this season. That makes the Diamondbacks second baseman worth a look in DFS against Nats southpaw Patrick Corbin on Tuesday.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Washington is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Arizona.

Washington is 26-31 straight up as the road team this season.

Arizona is 29-25 straight up as the home team this season.

Arizona is 30-25 straight up as a favorite this season.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Washington will send out lefty starter Patrick Corbin on Tuesday against Arizona. He’s having a tough year, to put it lightly. Corbin is 2-10 with an ERA of 5.26 and a WHIP of 1.46 this season. He’s been getting crushed regularly in his sixth year with Washington. Opposing batters are hitting .290 with an OPS of .821 against Corbin in 2024. His road numbers are even worse. In road games this season, opposing batters are hitting .326 against Patrick Corbin. His road ERA is a bloated 5.52 on the campaign. Arizona should have enough offensive firepower to get to Patrick Corbin early and often in this one. I’m taking the Diamondbacks on the money line at home on Tuesday night.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -179