Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will over cash again?

Will the over cash again when the Nationals vs. Cardinals series continues on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET? Jake Irvin will oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Washington Nationals (+112) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (-132); o/u 8.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Nationals vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yepez collects three hits vs. former team

Juan Yepez went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as the Nationals topped the Cardinals 10-8 on Friday. The new Joey Meneses appears better than the old one, as Yepez has hit .375/.423/.609 in 71 plate appearances since being called up on July 5. He shouldn’t keep up this pace, but he’s definitely an option in deeper mixed leagues while playing regularly for the Nationals.

Carlson hitless with three strikeouts

Dylan Carlson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Nationals in Friday’s loss. Two years ago at this time, Carlson was a much-debated part of the Cardinals’ talks with the Nationals in the Juan Soto negotiations. Now, though, that seems like a ridiculous joke, as Carlson has been one of MLB’s weakest players since the start of 2023. If the Cardinals find any offensive help prior to the deadline, Carlson might head to Triple-A. It’s very much warranted with him hitting .200/.277/.242 through 137 plate appearances.

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Nationals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

Nationals are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-2 in the Nationals’ last 13 games against the Cardinals, is a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests at Busch Stadium and is 13-4 in their last 17 matchups versus a National League Central Division opponent. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 home games, is 13-3 in their last 16 games playing on a Saturday and are 5-1 in their last six contests when listed as a favorite.

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5