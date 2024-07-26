Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will bats bust out?

After they were no-hit on Thursday by Dylan Cease and the Padres, how will the Nationals respond on Friday when they visit the Cardinals? Mackenzie Gore will oppose Sonny Gray in this Nationals vs. Cardinals series opener at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Washington Nationals (+140) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (-166); o/u 7.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Nationals vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cease fires no-hitter vs. Nationals

Dylan Cease fired a no-hitter on Thursday against the Nationals. Cease was magnificent from the get-go in this one as he struck out nine and only issued three walks, touching 100 mph in the final frame, and needing just 114 pitches to go the distance in the second no-hitter of the 2024 campaign. It was his first career no-no and second no-hitter in Padres history, joining teammate Joe Musgrove, who accomplished the feat back in 2021. The 28-year-old fantasy ace hasn’t allowed a run in each of his last three starts spanning 22 innings. He has a 3.50 ERA on the season and leads the majors with 168 strikeouts. He’ll face off against the Dodgers at home next week.

Walker starting to pick up pace in Memphis

Jordan Walker doubled twice for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Walker is in another home run drought now after hitting four — his only four of the season — in June, but both doubles yesterday were quality shots, traveling a projected 373 and 379 feet. Walker is batting .238/.302/.367 through 63 games for Memphis

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Nationals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Nationals are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Friday when playing at home

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 10-2 in the Nationals’ last 12 meetings versus the Cardinals, is a perfect 5-0 in their last five meetings with St. Louis at Busch Stadium and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against National League Central opponents. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six home games and is 7-2 in their last nine contests when listed as a favorite.

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5