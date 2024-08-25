Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Nationals vs. Braves

    The Washington Nationals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Nationals vs. Braves betting prediction.  

    Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: DJ Herz (WAS) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (ATL) 

    The Washington Nationals are 58-72 straight up this year. Washington is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 72-57 ATS this season.

    The Atlanta Braves are 70-59 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 56-72 ATS this season.

    Nationals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    901 Washington Nationals (+160) at 902 Atlanta Braves (-190); o/u 8.5

    12:05 PM ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    TV: Roku

    Nationals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Washington Nationals DFS Spin

    Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-2 loss to the Braves on Saturday night. In that contest, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a stolen base while hitting out of the leadoff spot. For the season, Abrams is batting .247 with 18 homers, 60 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and a .762 OPS. CJ Abrams has an OPS of .835 in road games this season, which means he could be an interesting DFS play in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

    Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

    Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield reached base 4 times in his club’s 4-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the utility man from Florence, SC went 2 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored. Across 263 plate appearances this season, Merrifield is batting .224 with 4 homers, 13 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .653. In 24 games with the Braves this season, Whit Merrifield is hitting .278 with an OPS of .819. That fact could make him worth a look in DFS on Sunday. 

    Washington is 43-27 ATS after a loss this season.

    Washington is 39-27 ATS as the road team this season.

    Atlanta is 28-40 ATS after a win this season.

    Atlanta is 24-38 ATS as the home team this season.

    Nationals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

    The Nationals have a middling straight-up record of 58-72 this season. Despite that, Washington is one of the better teams when it comes to the run line. The Nats are 72-57 ATS this season, which is the third-best run line record in MLB. A few relevant scenarios bolster their case for a run-line win on Sunday. Washington is 61-44 ATS as an underdog and 20-16 ATS in division games this season. What’s more, the Nationals are 47-42 ATS in National League games and 62-47 ATS when playing on no rest this year. Washington has 5 one-run losses since the All-Star break, and that’s all they’ll need to do to cover the run line against Atlanta on Sunday. I’m taking the Nationals +1.5 on the run line at -137 odds on Sunday afternoon. 

    Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON NATIONALS +1.5 (-137)

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com