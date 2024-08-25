Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Washington Nationals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Nationals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: DJ Herz (WAS) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (ATL)

The Washington Nationals are 58-72 straight up this year. Washington is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 72-57 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 70-59 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 56-72 ATS this season.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Washington Nationals (+160) at 902 Atlanta Braves (-190); o/u 8.5

12:05 PM ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Roku

Nationals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-2 loss to the Braves on Saturday night. In that contest, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a stolen base while hitting out of the leadoff spot. For the season, Abrams is batting .247 with 18 homers, 60 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and a .762 OPS. CJ Abrams has an OPS of .835 in road games this season, which means he could be an interesting DFS play in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield reached base 4 times in his club’s 4-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the utility man from Florence, SC went 2 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored. Across 263 plate appearances this season, Merrifield is batting .224 with 4 homers, 13 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .653. In 24 games with the Braves this season, Whit Merrifield is hitting .278 with an OPS of .819. That fact could make him worth a look in DFS on Sunday.

Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Washington is 43-27 ATS after a loss this season.

Washington is 39-27 ATS as the road team this season.

Atlanta is 28-40 ATS after a win this season.

Atlanta is 24-38 ATS as the home team this season.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Nationals have a middling straight-up record of 58-72 this season. Despite that, Washington is one of the better teams when it comes to the run line. The Nats are 72-57 ATS this season, which is the third-best run line record in MLB. A few relevant scenarios bolster their case for a run-line win on Sunday. Washington is 61-44 ATS as an underdog and 20-16 ATS in division games this season. What’s more, the Nationals are 47-42 ATS in National League games and 62-47 ATS when playing on no rest this year. Washington has 5 one-run losses since the All-Star break, and that’s all they’ll need to do to cover the run line against Atlanta on Sunday. I’m taking the Nationals +1.5 on the run line at -137 odds on Sunday afternoon.

Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON NATIONALS +1.5 (-137)