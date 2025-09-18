MLB Best Bets Today – Sep 18, 2025: 3 Picks & 2 Long Shots



Looking for MLB Best Bets September 18 2025? Then you came to the right place! Thursday’s schedule offers a mix of strong moneyline favorites and live underdogs, plus clear public-betting signals you can use to find value. Below you’ll get Thursday MLB Best Bets, two long-shot plays, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot, actionable trends, and a concise Today’s Card so you can lock in positions quickly.

Thursday MLB Best Bets

1) Detroit Tigers ML (–216) vs Cleveland Guardians — 1:10 PM ET

Why we like it: Tarik Skubal’s strikeout/command combo and Detroit’s late-inning run prevention give the Tigers multiple paths to close a low-total game. Cleveland’s weaker hard-hit profile leaves a thin margin as a road dog.

2) New York Mets ML (–136) vs San Diego Padres — 1:10 PM ET

Why we like it: The Mets’ on-base edge against a hittable starter pairs with a steadier leverage bridge at home. If New York controls counts early, the bullpen can script the final frames.

3) Miami Marlins ML (–159) at Colorado Rockies — 3:10 PM ET

Why we like it: Sandy Alcantara’s bat-missing floor travels, and Miami’s contact suppression limits Coors volatility. With a modest price for the pitching gap, the Marlins are playable on the road.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

1) Tampa Bay Rays ML (+108) vs Toronto Blue Jays — 1:10 PM ET

Why it’s live: Tampa Bay’s bullpen depth and platoon flexibility give the Rays multiple in-game levers at home. At a small plus price, late-inning variance shifts in our favor.

2) Oakland Athletics ML (+137) at Boston Red Sox — 1:35 PM ET

Why it’s live: Boston draws heavy market support, but Oakland’s starter can keep the ball on the ground and the price bakes in a premium on the favorite. Value play at +135 or better.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live splits here: View today’s MLB public betting percentages (moneyline)

Tigers: ~81% moneyline support — aligned with our play.

~81% moneyline support — aligned with our play. Marlins: ~88% moneyline support — aligned with our play.

~88% moneyline support — aligned with our play. Blue Jays: ~85% moneyline support — public on TOR; value may lie with Tampa Bay.

~85% moneyline support — Red Sox: ~89% moneyline support — public on BOS; value may lie with Oakland.

~89% moneyline support — Mets/Padres: Not among top public sides; check the live board for the current split before you bet.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum Register Now Email Sign-Up

Trends & Notes

Heavy home favorites (≈–200) with top-half bullpens close efficiently when leading after 6 (fits Tigers).

Road favorites with K-rate + command edges maintain stable win expectancy in hitter-friendly parks when limiting walks (fits Marlins).

Short dogs (+100 to +140) show lift when public support on the favorite exceeds ~70% (fits Rays, Athletics).

Today’s Card — Thursday, September 18, 2025 (Picks Only, ET)

Guardians @ Tigers — DET –216

Padres @ Mets — NYM –136

Marlins @ Rockies — MIA –159

Blue Jays @ Rays — TB +108 (Long Shot)

Athletics @ Red Sox — OAK +137 (Long Shot)

Responsible Gaming

Gambling should be fun and never jeopardize your finances or well-being. Set a budget, stick to it, and consider using deposit and time limits. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available: call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for confidential support. Must be 21+ where applicable. Wager responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click and make a qualifying wager, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our picks and analysis are written independently and are not influenced by any advertiser or affiliate partner.