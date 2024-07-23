Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Mets head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET on TBS. It’s Game 1 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Quintana (NYM) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The New York Mets are 51-48 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 48-51 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 60-42 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 54-48 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 New York Mets (+135) at 974 New York Yankees (-161); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: TBS

Mets vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 win over the Marlins on Monday. In that contest, McNeil hit out of the #8 spot in the lineup and went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. The 32-year-old out of Santa Barbara, California is batting .221 with 8 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .622 across 336 plate appearances this season. Jeff McNeil has an OPS of .846 over the past 15 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells reached base 3 times in his club’s 9-1 victory over the Rays on Monday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the New York backstop went 3 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Across 211 plate appearances this year, Wells is hitting .223 with 7 homers, 21 RBIs, and a .715 OPS. The 25-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona native is batting .261 against lefties this season. That means Austin Wells could draw a start behind the plate against Mets southpaw starter Jose Quintana on Tuesday.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 8-12 straight up in interleague games this season.

The Mets are 22-24 straight up as an underdog this season.

The Yankees are 48-36 straight up as a favorite this season.

The Yankees are 35-24 straight up after a win this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees will start right-hander Luis Gil against the Mets on Tuesday night. Gil is having a breakout campaign, as he’s pitched to a 10-5 record with a 3.17 ERA in 2024. Gil’s peripheral stats are solid as well. In 19 starts this year, the 26-year-old Dominican national has a WHIP of 1.08, a K/9 of 10.4, and an opponent batting average of .171. Luis Gil has tossed 9 quality starts this season, and I like his chances to fire another one here. I’m taking the Yankees on the money line at home over the Mets in the first game of this two-game Subway Series set.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -161