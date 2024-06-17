Close Menu
    Mets vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mets vs. Rangers

    The Mets vs. Rangers series begins at 8:05 p.m. ET on Monday night. With David Peterson set to oppose Jon Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s interleague contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 New York Mets (+106) at 966 Texas Rangers (-124); o/u 8.5

    8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

    Mets vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alonso hits home run in upset win vs. Padres

    Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in the Mets’ 11-6 win over the Padres on Sunday. Alonso needed a game like this after a rough few weeks. The five RBI matched his total for the entire month of June entering play Sunday and ninth time in his career he’s driven in at least five runs in a single game. The Mets seem to finally be comfortable with their new lineup configuration with Alonso hitting clean-up behind Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and J.D. Martinez so there will likely be many more opportunities for him to drive in runs

    Taveras’ struggles continue

    Leody Taveras went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday, leaving him 2-for-39 this month. Taveras was a league-average hitter through two months, but this slump has him all of the way down to .211/.281/.322. At this rate, the Rangers might have to think about adding another outfielder prior to the trade deadline.

    The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Texas’ last 26 games at home

    Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Texas’ last 9 games against NY Mets

    Rangers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against NY Mets

    Mets vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Mets are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, which includes a 5-0 mark over their last five contests. The Mets are also 4-1 in their last five road contests, are 5-2 in their last seven road games versus the Rangers and are 9-2 in their last 11 games played in the month of June.

    Mets vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +106

