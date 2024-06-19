Mets vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Sean Manaea set to oppose Andrew Heaney in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Mets vs. Rangers contest at 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 New York Mets (-106) at 978 Texas Rangers (-110); o/u 8.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Mets vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vientos has big night in comeback win

Mark Vientos went 3-for-5 with a homer and three runs scored as the Mets came from behind the edge the Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday. The Mets were down 6-2 after five, yet still won their seventh game in a row. Vientos is now batting a cool .317/.375/.554 with six homers in 112 plate appearances. He’s not going to keep hitting for average like this, but the power is legit.

Smith’s terrific start continues

Josh Smith went 2-for-4 and hit a three-run homer Tuesday in the loss to the Mets. We’re still not really buying into Smith’s terrific start to the season, but there’s little doubt that he’ll remain in the Rangers lineup after Josh Jung returns. He’s batting .298/.386/.451 through 247 at-bats, even though his exit velocity numbers are actually worse than when he hit .185/.304/.328 last season. His strikeout rate is well down, which definitely helps, but he still seems to be overachieving at the moment.

Mets vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 20 of NY Mets’ last 28 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Texas’ last 28 games at home

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Texas

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games when there was no favorite

Mets vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 11-2 in their last 13 games overall, are a perfect 6-0 in their last six road matchups and are 5-1 in their last six meetings versus the Rangers in Texas. On the other side, the Rangers are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight home games and are 2-6 in their last eight meetings with an opponent from the National League East.

Mets vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -106