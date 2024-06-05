Close Menu
    Mets vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mets vs. Nationals

    The Mets vs. Nationals series continues on Wednesday afternoon when Luis Severino opposes Patrick Corbin in the pitching matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET. With the Nationals listed as home dogs and the total sitting at 9.5, what’s the smart bet today from Nationals Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 New York Mets (-148) at 958 Washington Nationals (+126); o/u 9.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Mets vs. Nationals: Bettors backing Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alonso hits home run No. 14 of season

    Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a long home run Tuesday against the Nationals. The homer off Kyle Finnegan was drilled 446 feet to left field. It’s the longest of Alonso’s 14 homers so far this season. He’s gone 7-for-23 with two homers and three doubles since May 30.

    Ruiz hitless in loss to Mets

    Keibert Ruiz went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Mets on Tuesday. We wonder how Riley Adams feels about being back in Triple-A while performing better than Ruiz both offensively and defensively these last two seasons. The 0-for tonight leaves Ruiz at .199/.239/.288 for 2024. He has to be better than this offensively, but the Nationals seem to be at a complete loss for ideas to improve his defense.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 17 of NY Mets’ last 24 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Washington’s last 10 games played on a Wednesday

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Washington’s last 22 games played on a Wednesday when at home

    Mets vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Mets are 6-2 in their last eight games versus the Nationals, who are 1-4 in their last five games overall. The Nationals have also dropped five out of their last seven home games and are 53-128 in their last 181 games against a division rival.

    Mets vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -148

