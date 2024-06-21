Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Cubs series begins at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. With Jose Quintana set to oppose Shota Imanaga in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today in Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (+128) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-152); o/u 8.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Mets vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Love Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alonso hits two-run homer vs. Rangers

Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer on Wednesday against the Rangers. The Mets offense was finally held in check after a chaotically-successful week powered by a particular McDonalds’ universe character. Still, Alonso seems to be heating up with a four-game RBI streak.

Swanson hits solo home run in win

Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and three RBI on Wednesday, leading the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Giants. Swanson went back-to-back with Ian Happ in the fourth inning and also added a pivotal two-run single in the seventh inning, which wound up being just enough for Chicago to edge San Francisco. The 30-year-old shortstop has homered in back-to-back games after going without a round-tripper since June 7.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 12 games this season

Mets are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games

Mets vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 11-3 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven road contests and are 9-2 in their last 11 league contests. On the other side, the Cubs are just 6-15 in their last 21 league matchups, are 2-5 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League East and are 1-5 in their last six games played on a Friday.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +128