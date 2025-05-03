Mets vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will the Mets move atop the NL?

The New York Mets remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tylor Megill (NYM) vs. Erick Fedde (STL)

The New York Mets are 22-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 19-14 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 14-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 15-18 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (-149) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (+124); o/u 8.5

2:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo reached base 5 times in his team’s 9-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday. In that game, the 32-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 3 runs scored. For the season, Nimmo is hitting .229 with 7 homers, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of .720. Brandon Nimmo is batting .346 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn recorded one-third of his team’s hits in their 9-3 loss to the Mets on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Winn is hitting .272 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .780 in 81 at-bats this year. The Katy, TX, native is hitting .317 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Masyn Winn worthy of DFS consideration against Mets righty starter Tylor Megill on Saturday.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

New York is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

New York is 13-8 straight up after a win this season.

St. Louis is 8-10 straight up after a loss this season.

St. Louis is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Mets vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Mets in this game. Their starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill in this contest. The 6’7” 230-pound right-hander is having a tremendous season so far. In 6 starts this year, Megill is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.3 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .198. The 29-year-old from Long Beach, CA has fanned 19 batters across his last 2 starts that spanned 11.2 innings. His big fastball should prove tough for the Cardinals to hit on Saturday, paving the way for another Mets victory. The pick is New York -149 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -149