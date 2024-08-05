Mets vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Cards pull off upset?

The Mets and Cardinals will play a makeup game on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. With Sean Manaea opposing Andre Pallante in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Cardinals clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (-115) at St. Louis Cardinals (-105); o/u 9

5:15 p.m. ET, Monday, August 5, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Quintana struggles in loss on Sunday

Jose Quintana walked four and gave up three runs in five innings Sunday in a loss to the Angels. Quintana has almost always given the Mets a chance in recent months, but the offense totaled just two runs in this one. Things could have been worse for Quintana, who made his own trouble with the walks. He gave up flyballs to Jo Adell and Charles LeBlanc that would have been homers in 16 and 13 ballparks, respectively, but they went for a double and an out today.

Winn blasts two-run homer in loss on Sunday night

Masyn Winn blasted a two-run homer on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Cardinals to victory over the Cubs. The 22-year-old shortstop opened the scoring in the ballgame with a 402-foot (100.5-mph EV) two-run blast off of Justin Steele in the fourth inning. That was the extent of the Cardinals’ offense in the game. Winn finished the night 1-for-4 and is now hitting .279/.325/.414 with nine long balls and 41 RBI on the season.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 12 games at home.

Cardinals are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against NY Mets.

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against St. Louis.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 11 games played in August.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 9-2 in their last 11 road games when playing the Cardinals, are 703 in their last 10 contests when playing an opponent from the National League Central and are 17-7 in their last 24 matchups when playing on the road on a Monday. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 2-9 in their last 11 home games against the Mets, are 2-6 in their last eight league matchups and are 5-13 in their last 18 games played in August.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -115