Mets vs. Braves Prediction: Will New York pull off upset in Atlanta?

​National League East rivals clash in Atlanta on Tuesday night when the Braves host the Mets at 7:15 p.m. ET. With David Peterson set to oppose Grant Holmes in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Braves contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Mets, who are +115 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Mets vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Like Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of the bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Recent Form & Context

New York Mets (45–27, 18–17 on the road)

Rolling with a three-game road winning streak, including a sweep of Tampa Bay.

Boast the NL’s best team ERA (2.97), led by David Peterson (5–2, 2.49 ERA).

However, rotation depth worries: ace Kodai Senga landed on the IL, and trenches have seen uneven performances from Megill, Canning, and Montas.

Paul Blackburn is in line to take Senga’s turn, aiding depth.

Atlanta Braves (31–39, 19–15 at home)

A season of struggles: offense among MLB’s bottom‑10, key hitters like Profar, Harris II, and Albies slumping.

Rotation not stellar: Strider’s velocity down (4.35 ERA), bullpen and closer Iglesias have struggled (6.23 ERA).

Starting tonight: Spencer Schwellenbach (5–4, 3.11 ERA), who hurls his second consecutive complete game.

Matchup Focus

Matchup Insight

Peterson vs. Schwellenbach Peterson brings elite command (2.49 ERA, complete-game shutout last time). Schwellenbach has also worked deep—but Mets bat looks more potent.

Bullpens Mets boast a sharper pen; Braves struggling post Scherzer trade and with Iglesias’s high ERA .

Lineup Productivity Mets hitters (Lindor, Soto, Alonso) are hot; Braves remain inconsistent at plate .

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Pitching duel—Two aces meet. Mets get edge for depth/hot bats; rotation questions linger.

Offensive edge: Mets lineup stronger, Braves in slump.

Timing & momentum: Mets are surging, Braves are reeling.

Give me the underdog tonight.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +115