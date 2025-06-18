Mets vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta cash on runline?

​After rallying to beat the Mets 5-4 in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night, will the Braves cash on the runline when the National League East foes meet again on Wednesday? Or is there a better bet in this Mets vs. Braves matchup at 7:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 17, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -185 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mets, who are +155 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Mets vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Like NY to Rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Recent Form & Series Stakes

Mets: NL East leaders (45-28), but have dropped three straight and four of five against Atlanta—last night’s 5-4 extra-inning loss stings.

Braves: Militantly inconsistent (32-39), but riding a three-game winning streak entering tonight after completing a sweep of the Rockies.

Pitching Matchup

Mets – Paul Blackburn (RHP)

Making his first start since a bullpen stint; early-season struggles suggest uneven results—6.75 ERA in limited IP.

Braves – Chris Sale (LHP)

A steady veteran with a 2.79 ERA, 107 Ks over 80 ⅔ innings—favors Braves, especially in home park.

Key Storylines

Rotation depth crunch for Mets: Injuries are biting—Tylor Megill (elbow) and Kodai Senga (hamstring) both on IL; Justin Garza and Paul Blackburn are emergency fill-ins.

Braves’ offense against Peterson: While last night featured hits by Olson and Riley, the broader lineup is 20th in MLB scoring since June; struggles persist, with Eli White’s second-spot batting a notable risk.

Division tension: This series kicks off a pivotal 13-game stretch among NL East rivals; bragging rights and standings could hinge on tonight’s result.

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a low-to-mid scoring grind: Braves win 5–3.

Sale limits Mets through six, keeping things manageable.

Blackburn offers 4–5 innings of uneven work.

Braves manufacturing runs—Olson and Riley wake up again, bullpen closes.

Mets sneak in a couple of runs on depth hits, but not quite enough tonight.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -1.5 (+112)