Mets vs. Astros Prediction: Will the Mets win as road underdogs?

The New York Mets remain in Houston to face the Astros at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Griffin Canning (NYM) vs. Spencer Arrighetti (HOU)

The New York Mets are 1-1 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 1-1 straight up this year. Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 1-1 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 New York Mets (+105) at 928 Houston Astros (-125); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Mets vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets superstar right fielder Juan Soto reached base twice in his team’s 3-1 win over the Astros on Friday night. The four-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Soto is hitting .333 with 1 homer, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.389 through 2 games this season. Juan Soto has a career batting average of .350 against current Astros hurlers, making him an appealing option in DFS this weekend.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros left fielder Jose Altuve recorded two-thirds of his team’s hits in their loss to the Mets on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 34-year-old from Venezuela went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, a walk, and a run scored. Altuve is batting .429 with an OPS of .929 this season. He has a .795 OPS in 13 career at-bats against Mets starter Griffin Canning. That makes Altuve worth a look in most DFS formats.

Mets vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

New York is 51-45 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

New York is 47-43 straight up as the road team since the beginning of last season.

Houston is 23-25 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Houston is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Mets vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Last season, the Mets had the number 7 scoring offense in the majors, averaging 4.75 runs per game. That was without Juan Soto. New York added Juan Soto this past offseason but the Mets have only averaged 2 runs per game in their first two games of 2025. I think the Mets’ offense comes to life against Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who was 7-13 with an ERA of 4.53 and a WHIP of 1.41 last season. I’m taking the Mets on the money line. The pick is New York +105 over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS +105