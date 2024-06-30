Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Miami Marlins remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Marlins vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Yonny Chirinos (ARI) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

The Miami Marlins are 30-53 straight up this year. Miami is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Marlins are 36-47 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 54-29 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 45-38 ATS this season.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Miami Marlins (+205) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (-250); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Marlins vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Marlins DFS Spin

Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was key in his team’s 3-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Chisholm went 1 for 4 with a 7th-inning RBI single that provided the go-ahead and eventual winning run for Miami. Chisholm is having a decent season in 2024 as he’s batting .260 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, a .753 OPS, and 14 stolen bases. Chisholm is a left-handed hitter, but he’s been hitting lefties well this year. He’s slashing .267/.333/.396 with 2 homers and 13 RBIs in 100 at-bats against southpaws this season, so you can safely deploy him in DFS against Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Alec Bohm was one of only 2 Philadelphia players to drive in a run in their 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Saturday. In that contest, Bohm hit third in the lineup and went 0 for 2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI. Bohm is in the midst of a career year in 2024. He’s slashing .298/.350/.481 with 28 doubles, 9 homers, 66 RBIs, 37 runs scored, and 4 stolen bases this season. He actually has reverse splits as he’s better against righties (.904 OPS) than lefties (.692 OPS) this season. That could put him in play for DFS purposes against Marlins right-hander Yonny Chirinos on Sunday.

Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Miami is 14-26 straight up as the road team this season.

Miami is 9-20 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is an MLB-best 21-7 straight up after a loss this season.

Philadelphia is 32-13 straight up as the home team this season.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

Philadelphia will start lefty Ranger Suarez against Miami on Sunday. Suarez has been virtually unhittable all season. The 28-year-old from Venezuela is 10-2 this year with a 2.01 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts in 98.1 innings. Suarez has also already faced the Marlins this year, shutting them down on May 10th in Miami. In that contest, Suarez went 7 innings and allowed 0 runs, 3 hits, and 2 walks while striking out 9. Suarez got the win that day, and I think he will earn another one on Sunday. I like the Phillies to win the game outright at home as considerable money-line favorites.

Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -250