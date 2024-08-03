Marlins vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Kyle Tyler will oppose Grant Tyler in Saturda’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Braves listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Miami Marlins (+210) at 910 Atlanta Braves (-240); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 3, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta

Marlins vs. Braves Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Marlins DFS SPIN

The Marlins dropped to 40-70 on the season after Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Braves. Jonah Bride had a nice game despite the loss, going 1-4 with a home run. The Marlins’ look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves moved to 60-49 for the year after Friday’s 5-3 victory against Miami. Orlando Arcia had a big game going 2-3 with a home run. Atlanta looks for their fifth straight victory on Saturday.

Marlins vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Miami.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

Marlins vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Braves on the run line. It looks Braves has found their stride again after, winners of four in a row. Jorge Soler has provided a big boost to the lineup and they are pitching much better. Miami has underperformed all season and it looks like their focus is on next year. This feels like all Atlanta at home on Saturday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Braves -1.5 -120