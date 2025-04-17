Mariners vs. Reds Prediction: Can Seattle earn 2nd road win?

The Seattle Mariners remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 12:40 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a 3-game set. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Reds betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Brady Singer (CIN)

The Seattle Mariners are 9-9 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 9-9 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 9-9 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 11-7 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Seattle Mariners (-121) at 970 Cincinnati Reds (+102); o/u 7.5

12:40 PM ET, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Mariners vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had a big day at the dish in his team’s 5-3 win over the Reds on Wednesday. The 28-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Raleigh is batting .217 with 7 homers, 10 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .873. Cal Raleigh is hitting .304 during day games this season. That fact makes the Mariners backstop worth a look in DFS on Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Walnut Creek, CA, native went 1 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .158 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of .481 this season. The young right-handed hitter batted .268 at home last season. That makes Christian Encarnacion-Strand worthy of DFS consideration in most formats on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games against Cincinnati.

Seattle is 27-24 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 23-28 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 46-47 straight up after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Seattle will trot out 25-year-old right-hander Bryan Woo to start this contest. Woo was terrific last year. In 22 starts, he went 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and a 7.8 K-BB. Bryan Woo has been superb again this year. In three 2025 starts, the Oakland, CA, native is 2-0 this season with a 2.84 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, and a 4.5 K-BB. Cincinnati will likely have trouble stringing together hits against Woo on Thursday. For that reason, I like the Mariners in this one. The pick is Seattle -121 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -121