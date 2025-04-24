Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Boston win the rubber match?

The Seattle Mariners remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 1:35 PM ET. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Garrett Crochet (BOS)

The Seattle Mariners are 13-11 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 13-11 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 14-12 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 13-13 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Seattle Mariners (+140) at 906 Boston Red Sox (-170); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford drove in half of his team’s runs in their 8-5 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday. In that game, the 30-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Crawford is batting .246 with 1 homer, 10 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .714. J.P. Crawford is hitting .385 over his past 7 games. If the Long Beach, CA, native draws a start on Thursday, he could be worth a look in DFS.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas drove in 60% of his team’s runs in their 8-5 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 6’4” left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Casas is hitting .171 with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .570 on the campaign. The 25-year-old from Miami is hitting .292 with an OPS of .976 in 24 career at-bats against current Mariners pitchers. That fact makes Triston Casas worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Seattle is 83-75 straight up when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Boston is 51-53 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season.

Boston is 45-47 straight up after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like Seattle in this matchup. Mariners right-handed starter Bryan Woo is a big reason why. Through 4 starts this season, Woo is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .221 opponent batting average. What’s more, Bryan Woo has thrown a quality start in 3 out of his 4 trips to the hill this year. I like Woo to toss another quality start on Thursday as the Mariners get an outright win at Fenway Park. The pick is Seattle +140 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +140