Mariners vs. Mets Prediction: Will NY win the Little League Classic?

The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets both head to Williamsport, PA, to face each other at 7:10 PM ET. It’s the Little League Classic and Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s also Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as neutral-site money-line underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: George Kirby (SEA) vs. Clay Holmes (NYM)

The Seattle Mariners are 68-56 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 52-72 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 65-58 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 59-64 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Seattle Mariners (-125) at 980 New York Mets (+104); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Williamsport, PA

TV: ESPN

Mariners vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Mets on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Suarez is hitting .235 with 38 homers, 94 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .845 across 443 at-bats. Eugenio Suarez is batting .257 with an OPS of .936 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor logged 20% of his team’s hits in their 3-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. Lindor is hitting .255 with 24 homers, 70 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of .775 in 490 at-bats this year. The 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .379 with an OPS of 1.214 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Francisco Lindor worth a look in DFS on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Seattle is 2-4 straight up in neutral-site games since the start of the 2020 season.

New York is 4-3 straight up in neutral-site games since the start of the 2007 season.

New York is 44-43 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like New York in this contest. A few stats will underscore why. The Mets are 38-26 straight up after a win and 49-45 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, New York is 55-45 straight up when playing on no rest and 60-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Mets are 14-10 straight up in starting pitcher Clay Holmes’ starts this season. The pick is New York +104 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS +104