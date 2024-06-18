Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex Becker
    Mariners vs. Guardians

    The Seattle Mariners head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Guardians betting prediction.  

    Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. Triston McKenzie (CLE) 

    The Seattle Mariners are 43-31 straight up this year. Seattle is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 35-39 ATS this season.

    The Cleveland Guardians are 44-25 straight up this year. Cleveland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 40-29 ATS this season.

    Mariners vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    913 Seattle Mariners (-102) at 914 Cleveland Guardians (-119); o/u 8.5

    6:40 PM ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Mariners vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

    Mariners left fielder Luke Raley was instrumental in his team’s 5-0 win over the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. In that contest, the left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Raley has a .751 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, but just a .624 OPS against southpaws in 2024. He may be a worthwhile option in DFS against Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has allowed a .715 OPS to left-handed batters this season.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

    Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio hit well during his team’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. In that contest, the Caracas, Venezuela native went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Over the past 15 days, Brayan Rocchio is slashing ..286/.355/.571 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, 4 RBIs, 6 runs scored, and 2 walks. If you’re looking for a cheaper option in DFS at shortstop on Tuesday, Brayan Rocchio should be worth a look in the majority of formats.   

    Seattle is 41-29 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

    Seattle is 23-19 straight up after a win this season.

    The over is 15-12-2 in Cleveland’s home games this season.

    The under is 18-16-1 in Seattle’s road games this season.

    Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

    Seattle is currently playing like one of the best teams in baseball. The Mariners are 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games with the only loss during that stretch coming in extra innings. The key over that span has been run prevention. In that 8-game period, Seattle held every team to 5 runs or less, and their opponents scored 4 runs or fewer in 6 of those 8 contests. It helps that the Mariners will have Bryce Miller on the bump for this one as well.

    Bryce Miller is 5-5 this season with an ERA of 3.48 and a WHIP of 0.98. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 3.3 and his K/9 is 8.7. Miller has tossed 8 quality starts this season, and has gone at least 6 innings and allowed 2 or fewer earned runs in 3 of his past 4 starts. I think Seattle keeps the momentum going with an outright win on the road in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

    Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -102  

