Mariners vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

George Kirby will oppose Jose Soriano in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Angel Stadium. With the Mariners listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Seattle Mariners (-140) at 970 Los Angeles Angels (+130); o/u 7.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Mariners vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

Seattle dropped to 52-44 after Friday’s loss to the Angels. Julio Rodriguez had a big game, despite the loss going 3-5 at the plate with a home run. Seattle looks to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

Los Angels Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels improved to 39-55 for the year after last night’s extra innings victory. Willie Calhoun hit a 2-run walk off home run in the bottom of 10th inning. Los Angeles looks for consecutive victories against Seattle.

Mariners vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Mariners are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against LA.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Angels

Mariners vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. This should be a great starting pitching matchup with George Kirby and Jose Soriano on the mound. Both guys have excellent stuff and neither team is very good offensively. Under is the play early in this contest.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5